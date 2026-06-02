From ESS News As shockwaves from the Iran war continue to ripple through global oil and gas markets, countries across Europe have experienced soaring energy prices. Here in the UK, the average consumer's power bill price cap has already spiked 18% per year, while businesses are experiencing increases of up to 80%. At the same time, Spain has been largely insulated from the same supply chain disruptions. Over the last six years, it has invested heavily in renewables - predominantly wind and solar - reducing the influence of fossil generators on its electricity price by 75% since 2019. Many renewables ...

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