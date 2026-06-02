Texas-based solar module manufacturer SEG Solar has announced its third domestic manufacturing facility, a 100,000 m2 building housing a warehouse and module assembly factory with a planned production capacity of 4.6 GW per year. The newly-planned facility would expand the company's total annual domestic module capacity to 10.6 GW, supported by its n-type cell factory in Indonesia and its upcoming silicon ingot and wafer facility. Construction on the newly-announced facility is expected to be completed by March 2027, with commercial production beginning two months later. The latest announcement ...

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