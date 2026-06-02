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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Tender Price

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Tender Price

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION OR CONTRAVENTION OF ANY LEGAL REQUIREMENT IN THE UK

2 June 2026

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Tender Price

Further to the announcement on 29 May 2026 setting out the results of the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the " Company") tender offer (the " Tender Offer"), the Company today announces that the Tender Price at which all Ordinary Shares accepted under the Tender Offer will be acquired is 442.8509 pence per Ordinary Share.

The Tender Price has been calculated as 98 per cent. of the unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 30 May 2026, adjusted for the estimated related portfolio realisation costs per Tendered Share, as calculated by the Company (as further described in the circular to shareholders published in connection with the Tender Offer dated 26 March 2026).

The 7,359,215 Tendered Shares will be held in treasury. It is expected that the proceeds payable to shareholders who tendered shares will be made on or around 3 June 2026, and that the Tender Offer consideration will be despatched to Tendering Shareholders as soon as practicable thereafter.

Payments to Shareholders by cheque, in the case of certificated holders and through CREST, in the case of uncertificated holders, are expected to be paid as soon as practicable after 3 June 2026.

Balancing Ordinary Share certificates will be despatched and CREST accounts will be settled on or as soon as practicable after 3 June 2026.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Tender Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Sarah Beynsberger



020 7743 2639

© 2026 PR Newswire
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