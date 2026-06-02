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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 08:24 Uhr
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Green Intelligence for a Better World: Global Partners Gather for the 8th XCMG International Customer Festival

XUZHOU, China, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th XCMG International Customer Festival (XCMG ICF8), themed "Green Intelligence for a Better World," officially opened in Xuzhou, bringing together over 2,500 customers and partners from more than 100 countries and regions.

Focused on new energy, intelligent manufacturing, autonomous construction and full lifecycle solutions, the event showcased XCMG's latest achievements through intelligent factory tours, live demonstrations, themed forums and sub-venue activities. More than 70 high-end machines and nearly 500 pieces of equipment demonstrated integrated solutions across mining, earthmoving, lifting, road construction and emergency rescue scenarios.

A major highlight of the opening ceremony saw six G2-generation cranes lifting a giant flexible screen 40 meters into the air, while the XCA4000 all-terrain crane and a 1,100-ton crawler crane completed a large-scale coordinated demonstration, showcasing the integration of industrial technology and intelligent manufacturing.

During the festival, XCMG officially launched its global smart service ecosystem platform, "XCMG CONNECT," further strengthening intelligent lifecycle management capabilities. Chairman Yang Dongsheng stated that XCMG will continue accelerating its transformation from a traditional equipment manufacturer into a global provider of intelligent integrated solutions.

Another key highlight was the autonomous construction demonstration at XCMG's proving ground, where unmanned excavators, mining trucks, bulldozers and rollers operated collaboratively within a low-carbon construction environment powered by electric equipment and smart energy systems.

The festival also delivered strong commercial results. During the event, XCMG secured on-site signed orders exceeding USD 1 billion, reaching a new historical high and demonstrating strong global recognition of its green and intelligent solutions.

Online influence continued expanding throughout the event. Coordinated communication across XCMG's six overseas social media platforms generated over 29.7 million impressions and more than 600,000 engagements, further boosting global attention toward XCMG's intelligent, green and integrated solutions.

As electrification, intelligence and autonomous technologies continue reshaping the construction machinery industry, XCMG is accelerating its global transformation through intelligent manufacturing, integrated solutions and worldwide operations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991752/222.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-intelligence-for-a-better-world-global-partners-gather-for-the-8th-xcmg-international-customer-festival-302786943.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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