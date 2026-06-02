A research team from Rice University in Texas has managed to bypass the formation of a yellow phase during the degradation of formamidinium lead iodide (FAPI) single-junction perovskite solar cells. FAPI cells have a near-optimal bandgap of 1.45 to 1.5 eV and outstanding thermal stability; however, their useful black crystal structure is unstable and tends to transform into an inactive yellow phase at room temperature. "The key novelty of this work is that it shows that by using specific additives, both the formation pathways and degradation pathways can be tailored. This study demonstrates for ...

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