123Carbon Names SCS Global Services Independent Assurance Provider for Verified Market Based Instruments

Now companies have access to an independently verified, audit-ready way to reduce and report their emissions in hard-to-abate sectors.

EMERYVILLE, CA AND LEIDEN, NL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / SCS Global Services and 123Carbon today announced that SCS will serve as an independent assurance provider on the 123Carbon platform - ensuring third-party verification of emissions-reduction data before Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) are issued and allocated to various supply chain partners, allowing them to reduce Scope 3 emissions. This allocation is typically done through chain-of-custody models such as Book and Claim.

Key Takeaways

SCS joins 123Carbon as an independent assurance provider for verified EACs across several hard-to-abate sectors such as transportation, concrete and cement, steel and chemicals.

Every certificate is blockchain-backed, tamper-proof, and independently verified before it's issued - no double counting, no guesswork

Companies can use EAC certificates confidently in ESG reporting and Scope 3 accounting

Under the agreement, SCS will independently verify the underlying data that supports certificate issuance on the 123Carbon platform and ensure alignment with global accounting standards. Assurance statements are uploaded directly into the platform, creating a seamless, audit-ready record for companies relying on carbon insetting to meet their Scope 3 reporting obligations.

Two Strengths. One Trusted Solution.

Book and Claim is scaling rapidly within the transportation sector (Air, Road, Marine, Rail) and is now being introduced into other hard-to-abate sectors. However, the adoption of Book and Claim depends on trust, transparency and integrity. The collaboration between SCS and123Carbon ensures this trust by delivering third party verification on an independent platform.

123Carbon handles the certificate side: its platform issues, tracks, and allocates emissions-reduction certificates. Within transportation, 123Carbon covers all transport modes, such as aviation, marine, road and rail. Every certificate is recorded on a blockchain, which means it can't be altered or claimed twice. Each one also comes with a detailed record of how the emissions reduction was calculated and documented, so buyers know exactly what they're getting.

SCS handles the verification side: independent, third-party confirmation that the emissions reductions behind each certificate are real, correctly calculated, and backed by evidence. SCS has been verifying greenhouse gas data for more than 15 years - completing hundreds of verifications for organizations of all sizes, including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies across aviation, manufacturing, retail, and technology. SCS has recently also been recognized by Smart Freight Centre as a verification body for their global Market Based Measures methodology, a leading Book and Claim methodology within transportation.

Don Scott, Director of Biofuels Policy at SCS Global Services says, "Book and Claim works when there is credible verification. That's what SCS brings to the 123Carbon platform, delivering a seamless solution for the market."

The turnkey system gives shippers, carriers, and brands credible claims they can use in ESG reports, CDP disclosure, and Scope 3 accounting with confidence. The market also expects that both SBTi and GHG Protocol will provide guidance soon on how to include these EACs into emissions reporting and how they can contribute to a company's Scope 3 goals.

Jeroen van Heiningen, Managing Director at 123Carbon states, "We are very pleased to add SCS Global Services to our list of external verifiers. They have a great presence in several key regions such as the United States, can support our platform users with their expertise across several industries and are a recognized verification body in transportation, which is our key market."

About 123Carbon

123Carbon was founded to accelerate the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors using Market Based instruments. Developed collaboratively with the industry, for the industry, 123Carbon's platform is an independent, integrated platform, empowering organisations to issue externally verified Environmental Attribute Certificates (EAC's), which can be allocated to downstream supply chain partners through chain-of-custody models like Book & Claim. These EAC's can subsequently be used to mitigate a company's scope 3 reductions. 123Carbon is globally recognized as a leading platform within multi-modal transportation and is also active in other hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement and chemicals. For more information, please contact us at info@123carbon.com.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

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SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/123carbon-names-scs-global-services-independent-assurance-provid-1172712