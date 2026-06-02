EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Alzchem Group AG

Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.06.2026 / 08:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Alzchem Group AG Street: Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 Postal code: 83308 City: Trostberg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Michal Strnad

Date of birth: 04 Aug 1992

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

STALUNA TRADE a.s.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 May 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9.90 % 10.20 % 20.10 % 10176335 Previous notification 9.90 % 0.00 % 9.90 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2YNT30 0 1007456 0.00 % 9.90 % Total 1007456 9.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total Return Swap 27.05.2027 27.05.2026 - 26.05.2027 Cash 1037987 10.20 % Total 1037987 10.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Michal Strnad % % % YTARA SPV a.s. % % % CSG FIN a.s. % % % CSG N.V. (formerly CSG B.V.) % % % CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP a.s. % % % STALUNA TRADE a.s. 9.90 % 10.20 % 20.10 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

01 Jun 2026





02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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