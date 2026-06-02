Sungrow Renewables, a division of Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Sungrow, has launched its first solar module at on June 1 at its 2026 smart technology conference in Shanghai. Dubbed Pulson, the new product is described as a smart PV module designed to function as an active terminal within photovoltaic power plants rather than as a passive power-generating component. The panel is based on what Sungrow Renewables calls a "5S" architecture comprising self-diagnosis, self-rapid shutdown (RSD), self-cleaning, self-cooling and self-logging functions. It also integrates power electronics, ...

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