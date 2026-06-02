Five-year renewal and strategic expansion strengthens travel, corporate, and parent-child card innovation

Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced a five-year renewal and strategic programme expansion with Caxton, the leading payments solutions provider, reinforcing Thredd's role as the company's primary issuer-processor across consumer and corporate cards.

Caxton, a leading UK payments provider, has partnered with Thredd since 2020 to power its multi-currency prepaid travel and expense cards. Customers can hold up to 15 currencies on a single card.

As part of the renewed agreement, Thredd will bring Caxton's parent-child card programme, nimbl, onto the Thredd platform. All nimbl customers will be re-carded as the programme is launched using Thredd's infrastructure, with completion targeted before the end of the year.

nimbl is a financial education-focused debit card designed for children aged 6-16, enabling parents to manage allowances and teach money management skills. The card supports multi-currency usage, allowing families to spend abroad while maintaining competitive conversion, aligning with Caxton's core travel proposition.

"Earning the trust from the Caxton team, to not only renew our partnership for five more years, but to also support the nimbl programme, is the type of endorsement of our platform that we strive to achieve," said Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. "We are proud to continue providing the APIs, flexibility and speed to market required for complex multi-currency programmes for this team, while supporting innovation across consumer, corporate and youth-focused use cases."

The programme operates on Mastercard and supports reloadable prepaid cards with digital wallet enablement, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Thredd also provides fraud management capabilities and core processing infrastructure.

"Caxton's ambition is to remain a leading payments provider while continuing to innovate," said Alana Parsons, COO at Caxton. "Thredd's technology, local understanding, and global reach give us the flexibility to evolve our travel and youth propositions, while delivering a modern payment experience for our customers."

The renewed partnership highlights Thredd's ability to support fintechs and programme managers across multiple verticals, from corporate travel spend to financial education products, while enabling secure, scalable card issuance for high-growth companies.

About Caxton

Caxton is a leading payments provider with over 25 years of innovation at its core. Trusted by more than one million customers, Caxton delivers seamless travel money, payment solutions and global business transactions, processing over £20 billion since 2022. Rated the number one most trusted travel money provider and with 95% repeat business from corporate clients, Caxton has built its reputation on service, reliability and customer-first thinking, growing from a £25,000 start-up to a trusted brand processing more than £1 billion annually.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai

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Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com