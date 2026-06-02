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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Yozmasports: Yozma Announces Landmark Football Partnership for 1st Anniversary

Partnership with the Belgian Red Devils marks a major step in Yozma's global brand evolution.

LULEÅ, Sweden, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark its first anniversary, Yozma has announced a landmark partnership as the North America regional dirt-bike partner of the Belgian Red Devils. The partnership marks a major milestone in Yozma's evolution from an electric dirt bike brand into a broader outdoor lifestyle brand focused on exploration and boundary-breaking experiences.

"This partnership is more than a celebration of our first year; it is a declaration of our future," said Zach, Head of Brand and Marketing at Yozma. "By connecting with the passion of sport, we aim to strengthen Yozma's identity as a symbol of exploration and outdoor lifestyle culture."

The campaign will include a content series focused on breaking limits and kinds of community-driven events throughout the Yozmasports social media. These activations are designed to bring Yozma's "dare to explore" spirit closer to both football fans and outdoor adventure riders.

As part of its 1st anniversary campaign, Yozma will launch a limited-time flash sale, giving more riders the chance to experience the Yozma IN 10, an electric dirt bike that delivers the excitement of off-road riding with a lower-noise, cleaner, and more accessible riding experience.

As Yozma launches its 1st anniversary campaign alongside its landmark partnership with the Belgian Red Devils, Yozma enters a new chapter of global growth, cultural relevance, and outdoor lifestyle expansion.

Celebrate With Yozma

Yozma's 1st anniversary campaign is now live, featuring exclusive promotions, community events, and special anniversary rewards.

EU Official Website: https://eu.yozmasport.com/pages/anniversary-sale

US Official Website: https://yozmasport.com/pages/anniversary-sale

About Yozma:

Yozma is an electric dirt bike brand focused on developing high-performance, eco-friendly off-road vehicles for modern riders. Combining innovative electric technology with premium design and rider-focused engineering, Yozma creates electric dirt bikes for teens and adults seeking a smarter and more exciting riding experience.

Follow us on Social Media:

Tiktok: @yozma_sport
Instagram: @Yozmasport
Facebook: YozmaSport

Media Contact

Company: Yozmasports
Contact: Zach
Email: zach@yozmasport.com
Website: https://yozmasport.com/
Country: USA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990402/Yozma_1st_Anniversary_Campaign.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yozma-announces-landmark-football-partnership-for-1st-anniversary-302785509.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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