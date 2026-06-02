ICIS expands polymer demand insight to help customers make better decisions across global plastics markets

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global leader in commodity intelligence, announced it has acquired the AMI Plastics Market Intelligence Dataset, strengthening its ability to provide customers with deeper, more connected insight into global polymer demand. The acquisition will strengthen ICIS' supply and demand expertise while broadening its downstream analysis of how materials are used across virgin polymers, recyclates, compounds, masterbatch and additives. This results in a clearer view of where demand is evolving, how end markets are shifting, and what actions to take in response.

Established in 1986, AMI has decades of experience in providing expert knowledge, in-depth research, market intelligence and data for the global plastics industry. By bringing AMI's established downstream analysis into the ICIS Supply & Demand Database, customers can now access a more complete picture of the plastics value chain. This connects production, consumption and application-level insight in a single, trusted source - enabling a better understanding of how changes in sectors such as packaging, automotive and energy translate into polymer demand.

In practical terms, this means customers can move beyond fragmented or inferred demand signals and instead work with granular, validated data on how polymers are used across key processes including injection moulding, extrusion and compounding. It also provides deeper visibility into growth areas such as flexible film and circular plastics, supporting more informed decisions on pricing, sourcing, investment and strategy.

Dean Curtis, CEO & Managing Director of ICIS, said: "Customers increasingly need a complete view of polymer markets, not just supply, but how demand is evolving at a granular level. By integrating AMI's data into the ICIS supply and demand capability, we are enabling customers to better understand where the market is moving and make decisions with greater confidence."

Curtis added: "AMI has long-standing credibility in plastics market intelligence, particularly in downstream market analysis. By combining this data together with our existing expertise, we will empower our customers with richer insight into supply and demand, a comprehensive view of global polymer markets, and trusted guidance to interpret what the data really means in this fast-moving landscape."

For further information, please visit: ICIS Supply and Demand Database | ICIS

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimising the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 800 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE10 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £44bn/€50bn/$59bn.

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