Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICIS expands polymer demand insight to help customers make better decisions across global plastics markets

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global leader in commodity intelligence, announced it has acquired the AMI Plastics Market Intelligence Dataset, strengthening its ability to provide customers with deeper, more connected insight into global polymer demand. The acquisition will strengthen ICIS' supply and demand expertise while broadening its downstream analysis of how materials are used across virgin polymers, recyclates, compounds, masterbatch and additives. This results in a clearer view of where demand is evolving, how end markets are shifting, and what actions to take in response.

Established in 1986, AMI has decades of experience in providing expert knowledge, in-depth research, market intelligence and data for the global plastics industry. By bringing AMI's established downstream analysis into the ICIS Supply & Demand Database, customers can now access a more complete picture of the plastics value chain. This connects production, consumption and application-level insight in a single, trusted source - enabling a better understanding of how changes in sectors such as packaging, automotive and energy translate into polymer demand.

In practical terms, this means customers can move beyond fragmented or inferred demand signals and instead work with granular, validated data on how polymers are used across key processes including injection moulding, extrusion and compounding. It also provides deeper visibility into growth areas such as flexible film and circular plastics, supporting more informed decisions on pricing, sourcing, investment and strategy.

Dean Curtis, CEO & Managing Director of ICIS, said: "Customers increasingly need a complete view of polymer markets, not just supply, but how demand is evolving at a granular level. By integrating AMI's data into the ICIS supply and demand capability, we are enabling customers to better understand where the market is moving and make decisions with greater confidence."

Curtis added: "AMI has long-standing credibility in plastics market intelligence, particularly in downstream market analysis. By combining this data together with our existing expertise, we will empower our customers with richer insight into supply and demand, a comprehensive view of global polymer markets, and trusted guidance to interpret what the data really means in this fast-moving landscape."

For further information, please visit: ICIS Supply and Demand Database | ICIS

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimising the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 800 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE10 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £44bn/€50bn/$59bn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/5997185/ICIS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icis-expands-polymer-demand-insight-to-help-customers-make-better-decisions-across-global-plastics-markets-302787607.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.