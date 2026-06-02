Perceptyx and Tesco Partner to Advance Employee Experience across its Global Workforce

Partnership brings AI-powered capabilities into Tesco's employee experience program, enabling faster, more consistent insight-led action across its 340,000-strong workforce

LONDON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx today announced a new partnership with Tesco, the UK's leading supermarket chain, to enhance how the organisation captures, analyses, and acts on employee feedback across its global workforce.

The partnership will support Tesco in advancing its approach to employee listening, evolving beyond traditional survey models towards a more continuous, insight-led system designed to enable faster, more effective action at scale.

A key focus of the initiative is supporting Tesco's large, geographically distributed frontline workforce. By integrating listening and action capabilities into existing tools and workflows, the partnership is designed to make it easier for colleagues to share feedback and for managers to respond in real time, strengthening consistency in the employee experience across locations and roles.

Tesco will leverage Perceptyx's platform to capture feedback across key moments that matter in the employee lifecycle, from onboarding through career progression. Leaders across the organisation will be able to access insights more flexibly, identify priorities, and take targeted action, supported by analysis that surfaces emerging themes and recommends areas of focus.

AI will play a central role in enabling both scale and speed, automating analysis and helping to guide decision-making across a complex, global organisation. By connecting employee feedback more directly to action, the partnership is intended to support more measurable improvements in both employee experience and organisational performance.

"Organisations of Tesco's scale and complexity require more than measurement, they need a system that turns insight into action," said Lindsay Davidson, EMEA General Manager at Perceptyx. "We're proud to partner with Tesco to help embed continuous listening and equip leaders with the tools and intelligence needed to drive meaningful, organisation-wide change."

The partnership also reflects increasing demand among large enterprises for more agile, self-service access to workforce insights. Enabling teams to explore data, identify priorities, and act more quickly reduces reliance on centralised reporting and supports faster, more responsive decision-making.

"We are delighted to partner with Perceptyx as part of our focus on the colleague experience across our Group," said Jonathan Parton, Head of Insight at Tesco. "We believe this will bring us closer to how colleagues are feeling and to act more quickly on the feedback they give us."

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the people activation company, closing the gap between understanding your workforce and developing it. By connecting employee listening, validated learning, and behavioural reinforcement into a single continuous system, Perceptyx enables organisations to move from insight to verified skill development, sustained behaviour change, and measurable business performance. Powered by AI and one of the world's richest employee experience datasets, Perceptyx helps leading enterprises build more adaptive, capable, and high-performing workforces.

Learn more: www.perceptyx.com

Media Contact

Laura Lombardi

Head, PR & Communications

Perceptyx

llombardi@perceptyx.com

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