Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration activities at the La Union Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, where the Company and its technical partner, Riverside Resources, have completed an expanded induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey designed to further refine drill targets ahead of the Company's fully funded Phase 2 drill program.

Five IP lines were strategically positioned across key high-priority target areas identified through recent geological mapping, geochemical sampling, historical drilling, underground mine investigations, and the Company's successful 2026 exploration campaign. The program represents the final stage of target refinement before drilling commences.

The successful IP continues a series of encouraging exploration results reported during the spring 2026 field program, including high-grade gold, silver, lead and zinc mineralization from the Union Mine, Union Norte, Javalí and Creston target areas. These results, combined with the recently completed district-wide structural reinterpretation and expanded aeromagnetic survey, continue to strengthen management's confidence in the scale and discovery potential of the La Union Project.

Questcorp President and CEO Saf Dhillon added:

"The completion of this IP survey marks an important milestone as we move into what we believe will be the most exciting phase in the evolution of the La Union Project. Over the past several months, our team has systematically expanded the project's opportunity set through new discoveries, high-grade sampling results, structural reinterpretation and now targeted geophysics. What is particularly exciting is that every layer of work continues to point toward a larger mineralized system than originally recognized.

With permits secured, funding in place, contractors engaged and drill targets being refined in real time, we are now on the threshold of our Phase 2 drill program. We believe the upcoming drilling campaign has the potential to be transformational for Questcorp as we begin testing multiple high-priority targets across this rapidly emerging district-scale gold and polymetallic system."

John-Mark Staude, President and CEO of Riverside Resources, commented:

"We are pleased to continue advancing the La Union Project alongside Saf, Tim and the entire Questcorp team. The combination of high-grade surface results, expanding target areas and the geophysical responses we are seeing from the current IP survey provides a compelling framework for the next phase of drilling. The project continues to demonstrate the characteristics of a large mineralized system with significant exploration upside."

IP coverage across the Union Mine area successfully highlighted conductive zones coincident with previous drilling and known mineralization while also identifying potential extensions beyond historically tested areas. Equally important, the northern portion of the property has now been surveyed for the first time, generating several new geophysical targets that will be evaluated as part of the upcoming drill campaign.

The IP survey enhanced the Company's understanding of the structural and geological controls associated with both carbonate replacement ("CRD") style mineralization and the emerging sediment-hosted gold targets identified across the broader project area. Conductive responses along all five survey lines are providing additional vectors for drill targeting and further supporting the district-scale exploration potential at La Union.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.