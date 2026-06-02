DataGuard appoints seasoned SaaS finance leader Jens Panek as Chief Financial Officer to strengthen its Executive Team and support the company's next phase of growth.

DataGuard, a leading SaaS security and compliance software company, today announced the appointment of Jens Panek as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Panek will lead DataGuard's global finance organization and work closely with the leadership team to support the company's continued growth and international scale.

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DataGuard appoints Jens Panek as Chief Financial Officer

Panek brings more than 15 years of experience across global financial services, venture capital, and high-growth B2B SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at powercloud, where he led financial operations through a period of transformation, including restructuring and post-merger integration following its acquisition by Hansen Technologies. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at Customer Alliance, including eight years as CFO, where he built and scaled the finance function across international markets and drove sustainable, capital-efficient growth. Earlier in his career, he worked in venture capital at Rheingau Founders and began his career in investment banking at Citibank.

The appointment reflects DataGuard's continued focus on building a scalable organization as it expands across geographies, customer segments, and partner ecosystems. As security and compliance have advanced to become board level topics-driven by the vast adoption of AI, an evolving regulatory landscape (e.g. NIS2 and the EU AI Act), and an ever-expanding cyber-attack surface-companies require a trusted vendor that helps them scale sustainably and improve their security posture in an efficient way. DataGuard's AI-powered platform, combined with expert oversight, is designed to meet this need.

"Jens combines deep financial expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset and a strong sense of pace," said Thomas Regier, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DataGuard. "He joins us at a stage where DataGuard is growing and operating profitably. Jens has built and scaled finance organizations in complex, global environments and understands how finance can act as a true partner to the business. His experience and drive make him a strong addition to our executive team as we continue to scale DataGuard."

"Finance plays a critical role in enabling software companies to scale with clarity and discipline," said Jens Panek. "DataGuard has built a strong foundation with a platform that combines AI-enabled capabilities with deep domain expertise. My focus is on further strengthening financial operations and leveraging modern, data- and tool-driven approaches to support the company's continued growth and long-term value creation."

About DataGuard

DataGuard, a European leader in security and compliance software, is trusted by more than 4,000 organizations such as Scout24, VARTA, FreeNow, and Warsteiner across 50+ countries. Its all-in-one platform helps businesses manage security risks, fast-track certifications, and comply effortlessly with industry frameworks including GDPR, NIS2, ISO 27001, TISAX, SOC 2, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 42001, and the European AI Act. By combining AI-enabled workflow automation with embedded expert oversight, DataGuard enables organizations to operationalize security and compliance with confidence, and reduces the time and costs of building robust Information Security and Compliance Management Systems (ISMS CMS). Founded in 2018, DataGuard has offices in Munich, Berlin, London, Stockholm, and Vienna, a team of 250+ experts, and a growing network of channel and product partners such as Deutsche Telekom.

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Contacts:

Vasilena Stamboliyska

pr@dataguard.de

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