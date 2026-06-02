Open platform insulates enterprise customers from LLM lock-in with a governed, secure platform for Agentic innovation

Today OutSystems, a leading Agentic Systems Platform, announced breakthroughs in product, partnerships, and customer success at its 2026 ONE Conference in Amsterdam.

OutSystems today introduced the Agentic Systems Platform powered by the OutSystems Enterprise Context Graph. New capabilities launched today deliver the tools that modern companies need to become AI-native, while preserving the autonomy and control necessary to meet their regulatory, operational, and financial imperatives.

OutSystems also announced the OutSystems Agent Experience, a new platform layer that exposes a suite of A2A and MCP tools and services that enterprise developers can trust to build, orchestrate, and govern their agentic portfolio. Going live at ONE today are the first services for agentic coding, publishing, and platform extensibility. A growing collaboration with AWS expands the reach of the OutSystems Agentic Systems Platform, with other EU sovereign cloud providers to come. The platform's new distributed architecture-featuring full runtime isolation and new self-hosting capabilities-empowers customers to orchestrate AI workloads wherever their sovereignty posture demands.

"Enterprise leaders are realizing they need leverage and control in this highly fragmented and dynamic AI market. To maintain that leverage and protect margins, organizations must separate their proprietary business logic and data from specific AI providers," said Woodson Martin, CEO at OutSystems. "Our Agentic Systems Platform provides the open and neutral platform to ensure optionality and control. Customers can optimize for digital sovereignty, performance and cost and can work across all the latest models and tools without rebuilding their core operations every time. In a time of great change, we are ensuring the CEO and CFO maintain control over the company's future."

At the Global ONE conference, customers including the Netherlands Red Cross, Butler Plus, and AllianceCorp Manufacturing (ACM) demonstrated breakthroughs in their own agentic operations.

"The ability to orchestrate an agentic enterprise will transform our operations," said Mike Schmitt, CEO at Butler Plus. "We are no longer just using AI for isolated tasks; we are deploying governed agents that handle mission critical processes, while maintaining strict compliance."

Landmark Product Announcements at the 2026 ONE Conference

Built on the Agentic Systems Platform, the following innovations future-proof the enterprise technology stack across three domains: Agentic Systems Engineering, Agentic Enterprise Orchestration, and Agentic Industry Solutions.

Agentic Systems Engineering: OutSystems today expanded its Agentic Systems Engineering capabilities through new Agent Experience development services a native integration with Kiro (an Agentic Development Environment from AWS) to build, manage, and govern agents and applications on the OutSystems platform. OutSystems also launched Legacy Modernization Services powered by AWS Transform, delivering an automated pipeline that migrates legacy systems based on technologies like COBOL and Lotus Notes into high-performance agentic systems. Kiro development services, as well as Legacy Modernization Services, are available in preview today for select customers with expanded AWS Transform integration capabilities coming in Q3.

Agentic Enterprise Orchestration: The company today unveiled Agentic Enterprise Orchestration, powered by the Enterprise Context Graph and featuring Amazon Bedrock. This is the next generation of Agent Workbench, enabling organizations to architect, orchestrate, and govern an agile workforce of AI agents. Agentic Enterprise Orchestration launched today, bringing advanced agent evaluations, precise guardrails, integrated semantic search, and deepened Amazon Bedrock support to the enterprise. This combines the OutSystems dynamic operational context layer with Amazon's broad model management tooling to provide access to the most cost-effective and high-performing models. Available today, existing customers can leverage these new GA capabilities using Agent Workbench.

Agentic Industry Solutions OutSystems today also launched its first end-to-end Banking Solution for Loan Origination, the first of a family of upcoming Agentic Industry Solutions. By streamlining the deployment of cutting-edge agentic technology, these Solutions de-risk AI adoption while radically accelerating time-to-value. Also leveraging Amazon Bedrock, Agentic Industry Solutions benefit from access to a library of domain-specific models (e.g. trained on finance, law, or use case specific problems like document processing) to further optimize performance and costs at scale. Interested developers can get started today with the OutSystems Banking and Financial Services Agent Kit, with the first end-to-end Banking Solution available early Q3.

To learn more about OutSystems latest product and partnership news, click here.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is the Agentic Systems Platform built for the enterprise. Global organizations trust OutSystems to rapidly build mission-critical apps and agents, modernize legacy processes with agentic systems, and govern their entire AI portfolio across complex regulatory environments, all on a unified platform.

OutSystems is consistently recognized as a leader in enterprise software development and agentic enterprise orchestration by Gartner, IDC, and Forrester, and ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by users on G2. Business leaders, IT executives and developers choose OutSystems to accelerate internal innovation without compromising reliability and security.

Founded in 2001, the OutSystems ecosystem includes more than 85 million end users, over 600 partners, and thousands of active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

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Shayna Chapel

pr@outsystems.com