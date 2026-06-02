Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 02-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 25/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof securities XS3317211665 -- up to and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BT Finance plc 3.875% Notes due 02/06/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3392699396 -- including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 03/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3305421011 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 2.88% Notes due 02/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3368620350 -- EUR1,000,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 429462 EQS News ID: 2337318 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)