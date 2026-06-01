Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip Technology Appoints Mitch Little to Its Board of Directors

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that Mitch Little, former Senior Vice President, Worldwide Client Engagement of Microchip, will join the Board of Directors of Microchip effective June 1, 2026.

Mr. Little retired from Microchip effective May 31, 2022, and since founded CUSP Advisory Group and has authored two books, Shiftability: Creating a Sustainable Competitive Advantage in Selling and CUSP: Leading by Serving, When Outcomes Matter Most, to help lead others in understanding client value, excellence in co-creating leadership, and results outcome.

Regarding Mr. Little's appointment, Microchip's President and CEO, Steve Sanghi, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mitch Little to Microchip's Board of Directors. Mitch is a highly respected semiconductor industry veteran whose long tenure with Microchip included senior leadership roles across our global sales, applications, and product line organizations. He played a key role in shaping our distinctive culture and performance-driven operating model and was deeply involved in our strategic growth, including our acquisitions. Mitch's extensive experience, deep understanding of our business, and thoughtful approach to governance and long-term value creation make him a natural fit for our Board. We are confident he will be a strong contributor, and we look forward to his continued impact on Microchip's success."

Mr. Little commented, "I am excited to join Microchip's Board of Directors and to once again contribute to the Company's long-term growth. My experience as a Microchip executive provided me with a deep connection to its people, culture, and commitment to customers, and I look forward to supporting its next phase of evolution."

The Board determined that Mr. Little meets the requirements of an independent director under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Microchip:

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

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