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WKN: A2QHDC | ISIN: US22948Q1013 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QB0
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 09:31
17,900 Euro
+2,34 % +0,410
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTO REALTY GROWTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTO REALTY GROWTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,12017,64011:28
17,21017,75001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 22:54 Uhr
37 Leser
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CTO Realty Growth, Inc.: CTO Realty Growth Announces the Sale of an Atlanta Asset for $73.3 Million

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the "Company" or "CTO"), an owner and operator of high-quality open-air retail centers located primarily in high-growth markets across the Southeast and Southwest, announced today the sale of Madison Yards, a 163,000-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Atlanta, Georgia (the "Property") for $73.3 million, representing a price of $451 per square foot.

"This disposition executes on our capital recycling strategy, allowing us to redeploy capital into higher-yielding opportunities such as our recent $81.6 million acquisition of Palms Crossing in Texas," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. "The sale also reduces our AMC Theaters exposure to just two high-performing locations."

Additionally, the Company is under contract to acquire a power center located in the Dallas, Texas metro area for a gross purchase price of approximately $53 million, which we anticipate to close near the end of the second quarter of 2026.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "will," "could," "may," "should," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.

Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management's present expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company's exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, distress in the banking sector, global supply chain disruptions, and ongoing geopolitical war; credit risk associated with the Company investing in commercial loans and similarly structured investments; the ultimate geographic spread, severity and duration of pandemics such as the COVID-19 Pandemic and its variants, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain or address the impact of such pandemics, and the potential negative impacts of such pandemics on the global economy and the Company's financial condition and results of operations; the inability of major tenants or borrowers to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company's investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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