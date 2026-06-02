China-based Marstek Energy has launched a new plug-in battery product line for residential use. "With the Venus family, Marstek expands plug-in batteries into broader residential energy scenarios, including whole-home backup, intelligent energy management, EV charging integration, and scalable home energy ecosystems, accelerating the transition toward smarter and more sustainable energy living," the manufacturer said in a statement. The new product line includes three sytems: Venus E Mini, Venus E Gen 4.0 and Venus E Max. The products target different segments of the residential market, ranging ...

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