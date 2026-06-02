When a major earthquake cuts power to a city, what happens to the evacuation centre that was relying on a diesel generator? In many documented cases, the answer is: the fuel runs out within 24 to 72 hours, the resupply trucks cannot get through damaged roads, and the generator fails. It is something so well understood in Japan - a country that accounts for 18.5% of global earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher - that it has become the starting point for a new class of energy resilience research. A new technical report from IEA PVPS Task 17, VIPV as Energy Sources in Disaster Zones, takes that failure ...

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