Traction Uranium Corp.: Traction Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Aurora Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report for the Aurora Uranium Project ("Aurora" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. The technical report, titled "Technical Report on the Aurora Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada", is dated June 1, 2026, with an effective date of May 21, 2026 (the "Technical Report") and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Aurora is located in northern Saskatchewan along the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 16 kilometres east of the Key Lake uranium mill. The Project comprises 12 mineral claims totaling approximately 18,744 hectares and spans approximately 17 kilometres of prospective strike. The Project is 100% owned by Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa"), and Traction has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in Aurora pursuant to an option agreement with Cosa.

"With this report now filed, Traction has an up-to-date technical foundation for Aurora. It's a key step that positions us well as we plan our further exploration work," stated Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction.

A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, in this news release, in relation to the Company's near and longer term exploration plans. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.