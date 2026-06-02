Cato Networks Opens London AI Hub to Expand R&D Footprint and Tap World-Class Tech Talent

New R&D site to drive AI and security innovation, leveraging the UK's tech ecosystem to accelerate Cato's next phase of global growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the leading network security platform for the AI era, today announced the opening of its first dedicated AI hub in London, reinforcing its commitment to global innovation and expanding its engineering capabilities. The London site is in the Holborn neighbourhood and will focus on key strategic areas, including AI, SMB growth, and security innovation, leveraging the UK's rich pool of technology and cybersecurity talent. It builds on Cato's existing footprint of nearly 100 employees spanning sales, support, marketing, customer success, and more.

The AI hub represents a key pillar of Cato's next phase of growth. In response to the surging demand for AI security, the London team will focus on two core priorities. First, they will pioneer Cato's AI capabilities and drive SMB growth through intuitive, self-guided product journeys that enable the platform to scale efficiently. Second, the hub will focus on next-generation security innovation, establishing a dedicated, long-term security-focused product engineering team in London.

"Cato's new London R&D site marks a defining moment and a meaningful acceleration into our next phase of growth," said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato. "This strategic expansion elevates our global R&D footprint, anchoring us closer to one of the world's leading AI and cybersecurity talent hubs, and helping us build the technologies customers need to securely adopt AI at scale."

"I'm incredibly excited to build a world-class AI innovation hub right here in London," said Director of Engineering Avidan Avraham, who will lead the effort. "The opportunity here is vast, and building alongside other global tech giants that have chosen to set up in the city gives us access to a rich pool of experience and talent that we can tap into and develop. We look forward to working with exceptional professionals on projects that are central to accelerating Cato's strong growth trajectory, and with engineers ready to tackle challenges across AI, data intelligence, next-generation cybersecurity, and cloud networking."

Cato is embarking on a multi-year growth plan in London. The initial team comprises a core group of data scientists, software engineers, and product managers. Over the next three years, Avraham plans to accelerate hiring, expanding the team to nearly 50 members.

Cato's investment aligns with London's growing reputation as a global hub for AI and cybersecurity. The city continues to attract major players, and Cato's move reflects a broader trend of leading tech companies, such as OpenAI and Microsoft, recognising and investing in the UK's exceptional talent and innovation ecosystem.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organisations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organisations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organisations modernise confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organisations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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