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WKN: A2PCBR | ISIN: US36118L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FHA
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 21:33
88,00 Euro
-0,45 % -0,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTU HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUTU HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,2088,8010:59
88,0088,8001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Futu Holdings Limited: Futu Announces Investment Grade Rating Reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings

HONG KONG, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") maintained stable outlook on the long-term rating and reaffirmed the Company's long-term issuer credit rating at "BBB-". Futu group, including the Company and all its subsidiaries, has a stand-alone credit profile of "bbb".

According to S&P, Futu demonstrates strong market position in Hong Kong, and ongoing geographic diversification will help mitigate mainland China business phaseout over the next two years. S&P expects Futu's very strong capitalization will remain a key strength underpinning the Company's credit worthiness. Additionally, Futu will continue to uphold an adequate funding profile while it expands its business scope and geographic reach.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and Moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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