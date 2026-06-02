DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6659.1197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69931892 CODE: PRJU LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRJU LN Sequence No.: 429472 EQS News ID: 2337484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2337484&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)