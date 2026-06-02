DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (STPH LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4478 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 318840 CODE: STPH LN ISIN: LU2018762901 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762901 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPH LN Sequence No.: 429471 EQS News ID: 2337482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)