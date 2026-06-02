DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 247.6583 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49331 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 429492 EQS News ID: 2337524 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 02, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)