DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD LN) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4096.503 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 246931384 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 429501 EQS News ID: 2337542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)