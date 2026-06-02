DJ Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc (CS1 LN) Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 466.2863 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 859918 CODE: CS1 LN ISIN: FR0010655746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 429537 EQS News ID: 2337614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)