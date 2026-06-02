DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 30.6389 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 470362 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 429547 EQS News ID: 2337634 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)