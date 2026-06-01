Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ERZ2 | ISIN: KYG9627S1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.06.26 | 18:30
0,491 US-Dollar
+3,77 % +0,018
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WF INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WF INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 22:05 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WF International Limited Announces Share Consolidation

CHENGDU, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WF International Limited (Nasdaq: WXM) ("WF" or the "Company"), an integrated electromechanical solutions company specializing in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance of HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems, today announced that its board of directors and shareholders approved a consolidation of its ordinary shares on a ten-to-one basis (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company's ordinary shares will begin trading on a post consolidation basis on June 4, 2026.

As a result of the Share Consolidation, each ten (10) pre-consolidation ordinary shares of the Company will be automatically consolidated into one (1) ordinary share without any action on the part of the holders, with par value of the ordinary shares being changed from $0.000001 per share to $0.00001 per share, and the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 11,268,745 to approximately 1,126,875. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "WXM" under a new CUSIP number - G9627S113. The Share Consolidation is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company's ordinary shares to allow the Company to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. Shareholders who otherwise would be entitled to a fractional share because they hold a number of ordinary shares not evenly divisible by ten will automatically be entitled to receive an additional ordinary share.

The Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, will act as the exchange agent. Adjustments made to ordinary shares represented by physical stock certificates can be made upon surrender of the certificate to the transfer agent. Please contact VStock Transfer, LLC for further information at (212) 828-8436.

About WF International Limited

WF International Limited specializes in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance services for HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems. With extensive experience serving commercial projects and high-end residential projects throughout Sichuan, China, the Company has established itself as a trusted provider of premium electromechanical solutions.

The Company's portfolio includes installations for HVAC projects such as the International Finance Squares across China, Chengdu Vanke Charm City, Chengdu Raffles Plaza, Chengdu Yinshi Plaza, Chengdu Metro No. Ten Line, and Panzhihua Jinhai Hotel.

Since 2017, WF International has expanded its service offerings to include comprehensive heating and water purification solutions, positioning itself as an integrated supplier of both electromechanical products and installation services for large-scaled commercial projects and real estate developer clients that offer high-end fully furnished homes. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.wf.international.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. The Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance and maintain its listing on Nasdaq. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other import factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WF International Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.