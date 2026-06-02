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WKN: A2PLR7 | ISIN: US36257Y1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 18WA
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 16:05
1,520 Euro
-8,98 % -0,150
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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Gaotu Techedu Inc.: Gaotu Techedu Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) ("Gaotu" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights[1]

  • Net revenues were RMB1,689.5 million, increased by 13.2% from RMB1,493.0 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Gross billings [2] were RMB996.3 million, increased by 12.1% from RMB888.7 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Income from operations was RMB6.9 million, compared with income from operations of RMB34.8 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Net income was RMB34.5 million, compared with net income of RMB124.0 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income was RMB41.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB137.3 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Net operating cash outflow was RMB828.4 million, compared with net operating cash outflow of RMB477.2 million in the same period of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Key Financial and Operating Data
(In thousands of RMB, except for percentages)


For the three months ended March 31,


2025



2026



Pct. Change

Net revenues


1,493,043




1,689,475



13.2 %

Gross billings


888,725




996,262



12.1 %

Income from operations


34,773




6,873



(80.2) %

Net income


123,991




34,511



(72.2) %

Non-GAAP net income


137,339




41,416



(69.8) %

Net operating cash outflow


(477,236)




(828,358)



73.6 %











[1] For a reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude share-based compensation expenses.

[2] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" elsewhere in this press release.

Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Gaotu continued to drive profitable growth in the first quarter, while further strengthening its operational quality and long-term capabilities. Net revenues grew by 13.2% year over year to RMB1,689.5 million, with non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income reaching RMB13.8 million and RMB41.4 million, respectively. As AI becomes more deeply embedded across teaching, curriculum development, learning services and operations, we are accelerating the development of our 'Scale with AI' framework. This has enabled high-quality teaching services and educational products to be delivered more consistently and at greater scale, enhancing the user experience while unlocking organizational efficiency and operating leverage. Meanwhile, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value, repurchasing approximately RMB704 million through our aggregated share repurchase programs as of June 1, 2026.

In education, long-term value is built on user trust-earned through sustained engagement and high-quality delivery-which over time translates into higher retention, stronger word-of-mouth, and compounding brand equity. Looking ahead, Gaotu will continue to integrate technological innovation with our educational mission to better support users throughout their growth journey while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Bin Luo, COO of the Company, added, "During the quarter, we advanced our refined operations centered on user needs, product value, and service experience, achieving first-quarter profitability for the second consecutive year. R&D and G&A expenses as a percentage of net revenues declined by 0.7 percentage points year over year, reflecting continued improvements in management efficiency and organizational collaboration driven by AI capabilities. Deferred revenue totaled nearly RMB1.8 billion, up 24.1% year over year, providing clear visibility into revenue recognition in the coming quarters and supporting our full-year roadmap. We will continue to concentrate on product-market fit, service quality, and resource allocation, driving healthy and sustainable growth across each business segment according to its respective stage of development."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 13.2% to RMB1,689.5 million from RMB1,493.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was mainly due to the continued year-over-year growth in gross billings as a result of our sufficient and effective response to the strong market demand. Furthermore, our high-quality educational products and learning services resulted in improved recognition of our product and service offerings.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 13.8% to RMB514.8 million from RMB452.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to expansion of instructors and tutors workforce, increased learning materials cost, higher rental cost, and increased depreciation and amortization cost.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 12.9% to RMB1,174.7 million from RMB1,040.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin decreased to 69.5% from 69.7% in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 12.7% to RMB1,175.1 million from RMB1,042.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit margin decreased to 69.6% from 69.8% in the same period of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 16.1% to RMB1,167.8 million from RMB1,005.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a higher expenditure on marketing and branding activities, as well as the expansion of employees workforce.

  • Selling expenses increased to RMB844.1 million from RMB709.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Research and development expenses increased to RMB159.0 million from RMB150.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • General and administrative expenses increased to RMB164.7 million from RMB145.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was RMB6.9 million, compared with income from operations of RMB34.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB13.8 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of RMB48.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Interest Income and Realized Gains from Investments

Interest income and realized gains from investments, on aggregate, were RMB17.9 million, compared with a total of RMB17.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Other Income, net

Other income, net was RMB8.6 million, compared with other income, net of RMB71.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Income

Net income was RMB34.5 million, compared with net income of RMB124.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB41.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB137.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash Flow

Net operating cash outflow in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB828.4 million.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both RMB0.14 in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were both RMB0.17 in the first quarter of 2026.

Share Outstanding

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 158,697,626 ordinary shares outstanding.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, Short-term and Long-term Investments

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term investments of RMB3,264.8 million in aggregate, compared with a total of RMB3,972.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase

In November 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program ("2022 Share Repurchase Program"), under which the Company may repurchase up to US$30 million of its shares, effective until November 22, 2025. In November 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized modifications to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$30 million to US$80 million, effective until November 22, 2025.

As of September 22, 2025, the Company's repurchase amount had reached US$80 million and the 2022 Share Repurchase Program was completed.

In May 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program ("2025 Share Repurchase Program"), under which the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate value of US$100 million of its shares during the three-year period beginning upon the completion of the Company's 2022 Share Repurchase Program.

As of June 1, 2026, the Company had cumulatively repurchased approximately 33.1 million ADSs for approximately US$97.9 million under aforesaid two share repurchase programs.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to be between RMB1,578 million and RMB1,598 million, representing an increase of 13.6% to 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. These estimates reflect the Company's current expectations, which are subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, June 2, 2026). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061
United States: 1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong: 800-963-976
Mainland China: 400-120-6115
Passcode: 3745949

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 9, 2026. The dial-in details are:

International: 1-412-317-0088
United States: 1-855-669-9658
Passcode: 1174517

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions that cultivate interest and drive continuous growth. The Company provides AI-powered, product-led learning solutions for learners from pre-school to adulthood. By combining rare, high-caliber teaching resources with AI-enhanced tools and content, Gaotu creates engaging and effective learning experiences delivered through both online and offline channels. AI and data analytics permeate throughout the Company's operations to adapt content and teaching methods to individual learner needs, enhance efficiency and drive sustained learning progress.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses gross billings, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The Company's management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills its students for the entire course fee at the time of sale of its course offerings and recognizes revenue proportionally as the classes are delivered. For some courses, the Company continues to provide students with 12 months to 36 months access to the pre-recorded audio-video courses after the online live courses are delivered. The Company believes that gross billings provides valuable insight into the sales of its course packages and the performance of its business. As gross billings have material limitations as an analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and a significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to USD1.0000, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into USD at that rate on March 31, 2026, or at any other rate.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 212 481-2050
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 10 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets

(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31,



As of March 31,


2025



2026



2026


RMB



RMB



USD

ASSETS








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


596,195




654,247




94,846

Restricted cash


115,828




36,947




5,356

Short-term investments


2,708,788




2,072,265




300,415

Inventory, net


54,950




43,268




6,273

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net


504,779




474,136




68,735

Total current assets


3,980,540




3,280,863




475,625









Non-current assets








Operating lease right-of-use assets


476,705




465,685




67,510

Property, equipment and software, net


1,009,132




1,083,610




157,090

Land use rights, net


78,105




77,631




11,254

Long-term investments


551,641




501,355




72,681

Rental deposit


49,199




46,033




6,673

Other non-current assets


54,364




52,343




7,588

TOTAL ASSETS


6,199,686




5,507,520




798,421









LIABILITIES
















Current liabilities








Short-term borrowings of the consolidated VIEs without recourse
to the Group


100,000




300,000




43,491

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued
expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs
without recourse to the Group of RMB1,131,781 and
RMB984,869 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31,
2026, respectively)


1,537,477




1,371,068




198,762

Amounts due to related party of the consolidated VIEs without
recourse to the Group


181,757




181,761




26,350

Deferred revenue, current portion (including current portion of
deferred revenue of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the
Group of RMB2,288,255 and RMB1,626,993 as of December
31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)


2,289,322




1,628,710




236,113

Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including current
portion of operating lease liabilities of the consolidated VIEs
without recourse to the Group of RMB129,258 and RMB133,925
as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)


136,709




142,162




20,609

Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the
consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of RMB171
and RMB30 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026,
respectively)


222




79




11

Total current liabilities


4,245,487




3,623,780




525,336

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets

(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31,



As of March 31,


2025



2026



2026


RMB



RMB



USD

Non-current liabilities








Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIEs
without recourse to the Group


276,620




163,983




23,773

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including
non-current portion of operating lease liabilities of the
consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of RMB309,940
and RMB294,486 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31,
2026, respectively)


316,703




301,078




43,647

Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the
consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of RMB75,248
and RMB73,927 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31,
2026, respectively)


75,248




74,002




10,728

Long-term borrowings of the consolidated VIEs without recourse
to the Group


31,883




117,480




17,031

TOTAL LIABILITIES


4,945,941




4,280,323




620,515









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Ordinary shares


116




116




17

Treasury stock, at cost


(496,132)




(518,775)




(75,207)

Additional paid-in capital


7,933,515




7,918,181




1,147,895

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(48,072)




(71,154)




(10,315)

Statutory reserve


66,042




66,042




9,574

Accumulated deficit


(6,201,724)




(6,167,213)




(894,058)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


1,253,745




1,227,197




177,906









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


6,199,686




5,507,520




798,421

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations

(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended March 31,


2025



2026



2026


RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenues


1,493,043




1,689,475




244,922

Cost of revenues


(452,461)




(514,815)




(74,633)

Gross profit


1,040,582




1,174,660




170,289

Operating expenses:








Selling expenses


(709,421)




(844,111)




(122,370)

Research and development expenses


(150,455)




(158,956)




(23,044)

General and administrative expenses


(145,933)




(164,720)




(23,879)

Total operating expenses


(1,005,809)




(1,167,787)




(169,293)

Income from operations


34,773




6,873




996

Interest income


13,041




9,027




1,309

Realized gains from investments


4,038




8,903




1,291

Other income, net


71,580




8,635




1,252

Income before provision for income tax and share of

results of equity investees


123,432




33,438




4,848

Income tax benefits


559




1,073




156

Net income


123,991




34,511




5,004

Net income attributable to Gaotu Techedu Inc.'s ordinary

shareholders


123,991




34,511




5,004

Net income per ordinary share








Basic


0.74




0.22




0.03

Diluted


0.73




0.21




0.03

Net income per ADS








Basic


0.50




0.14




0.02

Diluted


0.49




0.14




0.02

Weighted average shares used in net income per share








Basic


166,745,668




159,160,553




159,160,553

Diluted


169,581,622




160,820,398




160,820,398












Note: Three ADSs represent two ordinary shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures

(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended March 31,


2025



2026



2026


RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenues


1,493,043




1,689,475




244,922

Less: other revenues(1)


14,824




23,846




3,457

Add: VAT and surcharges


93,376




134,561




19,507

Add: ending deferred revenue


1,444,967




1,792,693




259,886

Add: ending refund liability


86,025




95,134




13,792

Less: beginning deferred revenue


2,085,893




2,565,942




371,983

Less: beginning refund liability


127,969




125,813




18,239

Gross billings


888,725




996,262




144,428


Note (1): Include miscellaneous revenues generated from services other than courses.



For the three months ended March 31,


2025



2026



2026


RMB



RMB



USD

Gross profit


1,040,582




1,174,660




170,289

Share-based compensation expenses(1) in cost of revenues


2,110




434




63

Non-GAAP gross profit


1,042,692




1,175,094




170,352









Income from operations


34,773




6,873




996

Share-based compensation expenses(1)


13,348




6,905




1,001

Non-GAAP income from operations


48,121




13,778




1,997









Net income


123,991




34,511




5,004

Share-based compensation expenses(1)


13,348




6,905




1,001

Non-GAAP net income


137,339




41,416




6,005


Note (1): The tax effects of share-based compensation expenses adjustments were nil.

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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