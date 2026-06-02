DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 69.9771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16017711 CODE: AASU LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN Sequence No.: 429468 EQS News ID: 2337476 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)