Hakusan Inc.: Hakusan to Invest Approximately JPY 5 Billion to Launch a Second Plant in Ishikawa by April 2028

Scaling full-scale production of next-generation "TMT Ferrules" to meet surging AI data center demand

KANAZAWA, Japan, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hakusan Announces Decision to Build Second Plant

Hakusan Inc. ("Hakusan"), a global leading company in optical connector components (Headquarters: Ishikawa Textile Hall 1F, 2-2 Kuratsuki, Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan; President & CEO: Tatsuya Yonekawa), today announced its decision to build a second plant in Kahoku City, Ishikawa Prefecture, with a total investment of approximately JPY 5 billion. As a member of the Lightera Group, Hakusan is expanding capacity to respond to rapidly increasing data center investment driven by generative AI adoption and growing demand from hyperscalers worldwide.

The new plant will serve as a core site to establish a full-scale mass production and stable supply system based on the multi-source (mutual supply) agreement for the ultra-compact (VSFF) multi-fiber optical connector "MMC" and "TMT Ferrules," announced in February 2026 by Hakusan, SANWA Technologies, and US Conec (U.S.). Hakusan plans to begin operations by April 2028, strengthening its global supply capabilities and accelerating product deployment.

Background and Purpose: Operationalizing the Three-Company Collaboration and Ensuring Stable Supply to Hyperscalers

As the explosive adoption of generative AI accelerates worldwide, investment in advanced AI data centers is rising rapidly. In parallel, demand is surging for high-density optical communication networks that process massive volumes of data at high speed and low latency-and for next-generation ultra-compact (VSFF) multi-fiber optical connector components that support those networks.

Against this backdrop, Hakusan entered into a multi-source agreement in February 2026 with US Conec (U.S.) and SANWA Technologies with the aim of stabilizing the supply chain. Through initiatives including exhibiting at OFC 2026, one of the world's largest international conferences and exhibitions for optical communications held in the United States in March 2026, Hakusan has received exceptionally strong attention and expectations from top-tier hyperscalers (large-scale cloud service providers).

Hakusan's decision to invest approximately JPY 5 billion in building the Second Plant is a strategically critical investment to bring the three-company collaboration to life and to fulfill its responsibility to deliver reliable and stable supply to meet robust global hyperscaler demand. Through this investment, Hakusan will expand production capacity to approximately 1.5 times the current level of installed equipment, thereby strengthening supply capabilities.

Overview of the New Plant and Products to Be Manufactured

The new plant will be a state-of-the-art precision molding and manufacturing site that consolidates Hakusan's low-loss MT ferrule technologies developed over more than 35 years. It will function as a core production hub for TMT Ferrules for ultra-compact (VSFF) multi-fiber optical connectors-the central component of the three-company collaboration. Hakusan also plans to relocate its headquarters functions from Kanazawa City to the new plant in conjunction with establishing the facility.

TMT Ferrule





MMC Connector







New Plant Overview

Location: Kahoku City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Investment: Approximately JPY 5 billion

Planned start of operations: Around April 2028

Site area: Around 20,000?

Primary products: TMT Ferrules for next-generation ultra-compact connectors





Strengthening Production Capacity and Phased Scale-Up

Hakusan currently operates its Ishikawa Plant in Shika Town, Ishikawa Prefecture as its primary manufacturing site and will continue production there. Leveraging established mass production know-how and quality management systems, Hakusan positions this facility as an important base for stable supply to the global market.

Prior to the full-scale start-up of the new plant in April 2028, Hakusan are also planning to strengthen TMT Ferrule production capacity at a certain scale by utilizing existing facilities, with the aim of responding flexibly to growing demand.

Business and Organizational Growth

Hakusan continues to grow steadily in both business scale and organizational capability, supported by expanding global markets and advanced technological strengths.

In particular, Hakusan's optical-related business has grown significantly. To meet increasing demand in Japan and overseas, Hakusan has strengthened its production, development, and sales organizations, including hiring approximately 40 additional employees over the past year.

Hakusan is also reinforcing its corporate foundation through workforce growth and expanded site functions, and will continue to build an organization designed for sustainable growth.

Large-Scale Recruiting in Ishikawa: "Teammates to Build the Future"

In line with the establishment of the Second Plant and rapid business expansion, Hakusan will significantly strengthen recruiting centered in Ishikawa Prefecture across a wide range of roles, including manufacturing, R&D, marketing and sales, and corporate functions.

While operating globally as an advanced manufacturer, Hakusan will remain rooted in Ishikawa and contribute to regional economic revitalization and job creation.

Statement from Hakusan

"The multi-source agreement announced in February with US Conec and other partners is proof that our MT ferrule technology has been recognized as essential to supporting the next generation of global standards. This approximately JPY 5 billion investment is a declaration of our commitment to delivering stable supply to hyperscalers worldwide. From Kahoku City, Ishikawa to the world-putting big aspirations into small components-we look forward to meeting passionate new teammates who will help us build the future communications infrastructure together," said Ryu (Tatsuki) Kimbara, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Hakusan.

About Hakusan Inc.

As one of the world's first MT ferrule developers, Hakusan combines over 35 years of engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-precision, high-density solutions for data centers, telecom networks, aerospace applications, general industrial uses, and next-generation optical systems. Hakusan will continue operating as a globally trusted independent brand, while accelerating innovation in optical connection technology as a member of the Lightera Group. Headquartered in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan, Hakusan remains committed to performance-critical connectivity in evolving markets. For more information, please visit https://hakusan-mfg.co.jp/en/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31e9d4bb-ed73-4680-8eb5-aebf7bc27ccc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7199752-507c-413a-91f8-2ccf7ad41b12

Media / PR Contact: Hakusan Inc. Press Contact: p-relations@hakusan-mfg.co.jp