Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers & GlobalFoundries Advance AI Data Center Optical Solutions

Sivers' laser arrays to support GlobalFoundries' silicon photonics platform and SCALE optical engine solutions targeting a $25B Pluggable Optics market by 2030

Kista, Sweden - June 2, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), to develop advanced silicon photonics solutions for the high-growth AI infrastructure market.



Sivers Semiconductors' laser arrays will be integrated into reference designs built on GF's silicon photonics platform. The collaboration supports a range of optical connectivity architectures, including co-packaged optics (CPO), linear pluggable optics (LPO), and other emerging data center interconnect solutions. Sivers' laser arrays will also be available in GF's Silicon Photonics Co-packaged Advanced Light Engine (SCALE) platform for next-generation optical sub-assemblies and light engine architectures. GF's SCALE CPO solution combines integrated photonic devices, coarse and dense wavelength-division multiplexing (CWDM, DWDM) and advanced packaging enablement to improve bandwidth density and system scalability.

"The rapid expansion of AI workloads and hyperscale data center architectures demand advanced photonics technologies that deliver higher bandwidth, improved energy efficiency, and scalable optical connectivity," said Raymond Biagan, CRO at Sivers Semiconductors. "Our collaboration with GlobalFoundries positions both companies at the leading edge of silicon photonics innovation."

"GlobalFoundries continues to see strong momentum for silicon photonics solutions as AI data center architectures evolve toward higher bandwidth density and improved power efficiency," said Vikas Gupta, Senior Fellow, Silicon Photonics Product Line at GlobalFoundries. "Pairing Sivers Semiconductors' laser array technology with our silicon photonics and SCALE CPO platforms provides our customers with advanced, scalable optical engine solutions for high-bandwidth co-packaged optics and optical interconnects."

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/ .

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy-ef?cient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com . (SIVE.ST)

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com .

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