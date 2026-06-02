- Achieving Internal Surface Roughness of Ra 0.2µm in Ultra-Small 0.30 mm ID Tubing -

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) announces the launch of a sample supply system for its "Internally Polished Capillary Tubes."

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Cross-section of the tube after polishing

These tubes feature significantly enhanced internal smoothness in ultra-small sizes, realized through the development of the company's proprietary internal polishing technology.

We are currently proceeding with the design and construction of manufacturing equipment, aiming for mass production within fiscal year 2027.

Background: Rising Demand for "Ultra-Small Diameter x Ultra-Smooth Internal Surfaces"

We have previously developed high-precision, small-diameter tubes made of austenitic stainless steel with an internal diameter (ID) of 0.50mm and internal surface roughness of 0.5µm, which have been highly evaluated across various industries.

In recent years, the advancing performance of analytical, medical, and biotechnological equipment has driven a rapid surge in demand for capillary tubes with even smaller diameters and smoother internal surfaces. To achieve a level of internal roughness in the 0.30mm ID class that was previously unattainable through conventional manufacturing methods, we have established our proprietary internal polishing technology.

Key Features of "Internally Polished Capillary Tubes"

Leveraging our advanced precision processing technologies, this product delivers the following superior characteristics:

Unmatched Internal Smoothness: Dramatically reduced internal surface roughness from the conventional Ra 0.5µm to Ra 0.2µm. High Dimensional Precision: Achieves a tight internal diameter (ID) tolerance of ±0.03mm across ultra-small sizes ranging from 0.30 to 0.70mm. Excellent Corrosion Resistance: Constructed from high-grade austenitic stainless steel, these tubes are ideal not only for analytical instruments but also for diverse applications including medical/biotech equipment, semiconductors, and high-purity gas supply systems.

Summary of Sample Supply

Steel Grades: Austenitic stainless steel (e.g., SUS304, SUS316L)

Austenitic stainless steel (e.g., SUS304, SUS316L) Available Sizes: Outer Diameter (OD) 1/16" (1.59mm); Internal Diameter (ID) 0.30-0.70mm

Outer Diameter (OD) 1/16" (1.59mm); Internal Diameter (ID) 0.30-0.70mm Internal Surface Roughness: Ra 0.2µm

Ra 0.2µm Product Form: Straight tubing (Maximum length: 500mm)

(Please contact us regarding specifications other than those listed above.)

Click here for more details.

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2026/05/5d46845f68a4dab24425d1c94df13797.pdf

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

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Contacts:

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

Production Process Support Department

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry