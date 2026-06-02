IMU has built the world's largest immune dataset and can use a simple blood sample to measure over 100 million immune data points, providing precise actionable insights for patients and healthcare providers

Proceeds from the latest round will support IMU's operational expansion and development of clinical platform and infrastructure, alongside advancing the Company's clinical programmes

IMU Biosciences ('IMU or the 'Company'), a biotechnology company decoding the immune system to pioneer a paradigm shift in how we understand, diagnose and treat disease, has successfully brought its Series A to over $53 million (£40 million) in an oversubscribed financing round, co-led by IQ Capital and Molten Ventures, and supported by The British Business Bank and Meltwind alongside existing investors.

IMU has built the world's largest immune dataset, scaling to more than 25,000 individuals in 2026 through unrivalled access to patient samples and population wide clinical data. By combining high-?delity multi-omic analysis with proprietary machine learning analytics, IMU can use a simple blood sample to measure over 100 million immune data points, creating the most detailed immune picture ever assembled at clinical scale.

With its data, the Company is establishing a universal standard for immune profiling which will enable the discovery of new immune mechanisms and identify precision approaches, monitor disease progression and the course of treatment, and predict treatment suitability and efficacy for individual patients.

To date, IMU has raised $60 million (£45 million) and is primed to deliver on its vision to fundamentally change how we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. The proceeds from this latest round will be used to support the Company's operational expansion and clinical platform and infrastructure development.

The funding will also be used to advance IMU's clinical programmes including its Stem Cell Transplant and Solid Organ Transplant Programmes in addition to MANIFEST, a ground-breaking UK research consortium investigating patient response to cancer immunotherapies.

Dr John Baker, Chief Executive Officer of IMU Biosciences said:

"We are delighted to announce IMU's fundraise, which will allow us to expand our operations and develop our platform whilst continuing to deploy our groundbreaking technology across our clinical programmes as we work to fundamentally change how we understand, diagnose, and treat disease.

Despite the immune system's profound importance on all aspects of our health, the system as a whole remains poorly understood obscured by tools that are fragmented, mechanistic and low-resolution. With the largest immune system dataset globally and proprietary technology, IMU is uniquely positioned to fuel discoveries, devise treatments and empower clinicians; improving outcomes for patients across the full spectrum of human health and disease."

Dr Inga Deakin, Partner at Molten Ventures said:

"When we first invested in IMU in 2024, we believed deep immune profiling combined with AI could unlock something genuinely transformative in precision medicine. Our participation in this round reflects what we've seen since: a team that executes and a platform that delivers. The immune system sits at the heart of almost every disease; a company that can interrogate it at this resolution has the potential to redefine how we match the right treatment to the right patient at the right time. We're proud to be IMU's largest shareholder and delighted to welcome IQ Capital and the British Business Bank as investors to the round, their support is a further corroboration of what IMU is building. We're excited about what comes next."

Dr Alex Wilson, Partner at IQ Capital said:

"We're thrilled to support IMU on the next step in their journey as a co-lead investor within this latest funding round. With the world's largest immune dataset and proprietary machine learning analytics, IMU is pioneering research to realise the huge value of health data, creating better insights for clinicians and improved outcomes for patients. We are proud to be a part of the company's next phase, and are excited to see what the company is able to accomplish as it grows and develops its technology."

Dr Carmine Circelli, Senior Investment Director, Life Sciences at British Business Bank, said:

"IMU represents a rare combination of proprietary data scale and deep biological insight. By generating an unprecedented, high-resolution view of the human immune system, the company is creating a foundational platform with the potential to transform how disease is understood and treated. We are excited to support the team as they scale their platform here in the UK and translate this capability into meaningful impact for patients."

About IMU Biosciences

IMU Biosciences is decoding the immune system at unprecedented resolution, speed, and scale to pioneer a paradigm shift in how we understand, diagnose and treat disease.

Founded by a leading team of experimental immunologists and computational biologists with over a decade of expertise from the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London IMU is moving immune system analysis from a simplistic, fragmented view to a comprehensive, 'high de?nition' system.

IMU uses a simple blood sample to measure the immune system in unprecedented detail, combining high-fidelity multi-omic analysis with proprietary machine learning analytics. With the world's largest immune dataset, IMU has unrivalled access to patient samples and population-wide clinical data, and is establishing a universal standard for immune profiling to fuel discoveries, devise treatments, and empower clinicians.

IMU is advancing its platform towards clinical application across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases and therapeutic contexts, with active programmes in stem cell and bone marrow transplantation, solid organ transplantation, and immuno-oncology.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures plc is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our 'energy' in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses. Currently, Molten Ventures is a shareholder in a diverse portfolio of companies including Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. For more information please visit: www.moltenventures.com

About IQ Capital

IQ Capital is a dedicated European deep tech venture capital firm, built on the conviction that frontier technology will underpin the next generation of globally significant companies advancing intelligence, reinventing energy, accelerating computation, decoding biology, and building resilience.

Since 2005, IQC has partnered with over 250 of Europe's most ambitious deep tech founders, supporting them to iterate towards product-market fit, reach technical and commercial inflection points, and develop compelling narratives about why their technology and products matter.

We lead rounds at pre-Seed to Series A and with our growth opportunity funds can follow-on with up to $40m. Over six fund cycles, our team has supported founders through to acquisition by some of the world's largest technology companies, including Apple, Meta, Google, Siemens, Qualcomm, and Oracle.

About British Business Bank

The British Business Bank is the UK government's economic development bank. Established in November 2014, its mission is to drive economic growth by helping smaller businesses get the finance they need to start, scale and stay in the UK. In doing so, we help capture the economic value of innovation for the UK and create jobs and prosperity for people across the country.

The British Business Bank's core programmes support £23bn[1] of finance to almost 64,000[2] smaller businesses.

British Business Bank plc is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, registration number 08616013, registered office at Steel City House, West Street, Sheffield, S1 2GQ. It is a development bank wholly owned by HM Government. British Business Bank plc and its subsidiaries are not banking institutions and do not operate as such. With the exception of BBB Investment Services Limited they are not authorised or regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority or the Financial Conduct Authority. BBB Investment Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. A complete legal structure chart for the group can be found at british-business-bank.co.uk.

British Patient Capital Limited is registered in England and Wales with company number 11271076, and registered office at Steel City House, West Street, Sheffield, S1 2GQ. British Patient Capital makes commitments and invests on its own behalf and on behalf of third-party investors whose investments British Patient Capital manages.

The transaction described above does not constitute or imply any endorsement, warranty or recommendation by the UK government, the British Business Bank plc, its subsidiaries or any other party in respect of IMU Biosciences or its products or services.

[1] Figures as at end March 2025 [2] Figures as at end March 2025, does not include Start Up Loans

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602319250/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

IMU Biosciences

Dr John Baker, Chief Executive

john@imubiosciences.com

FTI Consulting Media

Ben Atwell, Ciara Martin, Lucy Molloy

imubiosciences@fticonsulting.com