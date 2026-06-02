IQ, the Intelligent System of Work, embeds governed AI directly into operational workflows across healthcare, government, education, commercial, housing and legal sectors

OneAdvanced, one of the UK's largest providers of sector-focused SaaS, today announced the first major release wave for IQ, the intelligent and connected system of work designed to embed governed AI directly into operational workflows.

Following the launch of IQ in April, the Summer 2026 release marks the first large-scale rollout of new sector specific capabilities for organisations spanning healthcare, government, education, legal, housing and commercial.

The IQ release wave introduces new AI powered automation, workflow and operational intelligence capabilities designed to help organisations reduce administrative burden, improve decision making and modernise critical services across highly regulated, essential sectors.

Key updates include:

Healthcare: New clinically governed AI capabilities across primary, urgent and private care, including AI powered clinical documentation and patient self-triage.

Government and Housing: Enhanced financial planning, procurement, scheduling and operational workflow tools designed to improve service delivery, strengthen compliance and reduce pressure on frontline teams and public resources.

Education: New learner management, coaching and compliance capabilities that help providers reduce administrative complexity, improve learner visibility and support better outcomes through AI assisted workflows and analytics.

Legal: Expanded workflow automation, compliance monitoring and AI powered operational tools designed to help firms reduce administrative overhead, improve matter management and strengthen regulatory oversight.

Commercial: Enhanced financial forecasting, procurement automation and operational reporting capabilities for wholesale and logistics organisations, helping businesses improve visibility, streamline supply chain operations and strengthen financial control.

As organisations across the public and private sectors move beyond experimental AI adoption, the IQ platform is designed to deliver AI capabilities within the operational environments where work already happens combining workflow automation, sector specific intelligence and governed data infrastructure within a single intelligent system of work.

Marko Perisic, Chief Product Officer of OneAdvanced, mentioned: "We are only at the beginning of what will be a transformational shift as AI becomes increasingly embedded into everyday work.

"IQ was designed to sit at the centre of that transition, giving organisations across mission critical sectors an intelligent, connected and trusted system of work, built with the governance and operational resilience our customers already expect from OneAdvanced.

"We are pleased to be launching this latest release wave and look forward to supporting customers as they unlock productivity, reduce complexity and improve how work gets done."

The updated capabilities will be accessible to customers from June 2nd, with additional private preview programmes launching across payroll, HR, purchasing and workflow automation capabilities later this year.

About OneAdvanced

OneAdvanced is a leading provider of sovereign AI-powered sector-focused SaaS software, headquartered in Birmingham, UK. Our mission is to power the world of work through software and services that effortlessly get the job done for our customers, giving them the freedom to focus on thriving for their customers, people and communities.

Customers trust OneAdvanced to deliver digitalisation through innovative technology, addressing business problems through intelligent insight. With over 30 years of deep sector knowledge and experience, we are a strategic partner to our customers, who touch the lives of millions of people every day. From caring for patients in the NHS and social care to meeting tenants' housing needs; supporting learners in education and apprenticeships to navigating complex legal matters; and making sure goods get to their destination on time managing complex supply chains.

To discover more, visit: www.oneadvanced.com

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Contacts:

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Email: sally.scott@oneadvanced.com Mobile: (+44) 773 050 3155

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