Strategic Appointments Position the Business for Continued Growth and Client Delivery

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced changes within its Asset Servicing business, effective 1 June 2026, aligning leadership across the business and positioning it for long-term growth.

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Nick Gilbert has been appointed head of Asset Servicing, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a newly expanded role with responsibility for both asset owners and asset managers, aligning the EMEA region's structure with Northern Trust's model in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Nick Gilbert has been appointed head of Asset Servicing, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a newly expanded role with responsibility for both asset owners and asset managers, aligning the EMEA region's structure with Northern Trust's model in North America and Asia-Pacific. Gilbert brings more than 20 years of experience across operations, strategy and transformation, and most recently led Global Fund Services (GFS) in the region.

As part of these changes and following the planned retirement of James Wright, head of Asset Owners, EMEA at the end of 2026, Wright's responsibilities will transition to two senior leaders. Kimberly Evans has been appointed to the newly created role of head of Enterprise Strategic Relationships where she will focus on bringing together Northern Trust's full capabilities to deliver integrated solutions for sophisticated, high-value prospect, client, and vendor relationships globally. Evans most recently served as Northern Trust's head of Corporate Sustainability, Inclusion and Social Impact and previously led our Private Capital Fund Services and Governmental Sovereign Wealth Pension and Treasury Fund businesses in North America.

Ian Hamilton has been appointed head of Asset Owners, EMEA, in an expanded role. Hamilton brings nearly a decade of experience at Northern Trust servicing asset owners and most recently led Asset Owners Europe, where he contributed to growth across pensions, fiduciary managers and sovereign entities. With experience spanning over 25 years, he also brings institutional client experience from previous roles in the industry.

"These appointments build on our strong leadership while enhancing alignment across the organisation," said Clive Bellows, co-president, Asset Servicing and president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Northern Trust. "By bringing together deep expertise, we are strengthening how we serve clients and helping them navigate an increasingly complex market environment."

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:



Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com



US Canada:



John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com



http://www.northerntrust.com