YouSend Payments Ltd: Stablecoin remittance app YouSend goes live in Canada after $1m in transactions during silent beta, US to follow

Processes 95% of transfers in under two minutes, works at weekends

Backed by Digital Currency Group, no public funding round announced

Targets Canada-to-Africa remittance corridor: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YouSend, a cross-border remittance platform built on stablecoin settlement infrastructure, has formally launched in Canada and the United Kingdom following a private beta in which it processed over $1 million in transactions through referral-only growth.

The company holds regulatory approvals in all operating markets: a FINTRAC Money Services Business registration in Canada (M24631755), FCA Small Payment Institution registration in the UK (FRN: 929371), and an International Money Transfer Operator licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria, triple-jurisdiction compliance secured before public launch, without an announced public funding round.

YouSend's stablecoin settlement model replaces the prefunded float that underlies most legacy remittance services. Where traditional operators hold destination-currency cash reserves, creating settlement delays outside banking hours and hidden FX margin, YouSend settles via stablecoins, enabling near-real-time transfer delivery at any hour. In private beta, 95 percent of transactions completed in under two minutes; the company reports an average settlement time of under 15 seconds across more than 10,000 processed transactions.

Africa received over $104 billion in remittances in 2024. Nigeria alone received $19.8 billion, representing 35 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa's total inflows and the country's second-largest source of foreign exchange. The average cost of sending money from Canada to Africa ranges from 5 to 9 percent depending on the channel. YouSend's architecture is designed to structurally reduce that cost by eliminating float entirely.

The company is backed by Digital Currency Group, CMT Ventures, Blockwall, CoinSwitch Ventures, Musha Ventures, and angel investor Pule Taukobong.

"The prefunded float model has made cross-border remittance slow and expensive for decades. Stablecoin settlement changes the physics of the problem."

- Adeoye 'Oye' Ojo, Co-Founder, YouSend

YouSend is available on the App Store and Google Play. Transfers are live from Canada and the UK to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania. US capability is scheduled to follow.

About YouSend

YouSend is a FINTRAC-registered, stablecoin-powered money transfer app for African immigrants in Canada and the UK. Backed by Digital Currency Group and CMT Ventures, it delivers transfers to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania in seconds, with transparent pricing and 24/7 live human support.

Press Contact

hello@weareitan.com

More details: https://yousend.co/press

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