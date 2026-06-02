Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JK Tech Launches Dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Enterprises

New unit to deliver end-to-end Gemini-powered solutions spanning platform orchestration, agentic AI, and enterprise transformation

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a leading Gen AI-focused data and AI services company, has announced the launch of its dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities to enterprise clients. The new unit is purpose-built to help organisations unlock the full potential of Google Gemini AI through structured, scalable, and business-ready frameworks, further strengthening JK Tech's position as a one-stop destination for all Google Cloud-related services.

From cloud data migration and agentic AI to Workspace licensing, enterprise application development, and multi-agent orchestration, JK Tech offers a comprehensive, end-to-end Google Cloud portfolio that eliminates the need for enterprises to look beyond a single trusted partner.

Built on JK Tech's proven AI and data capabilities, the Gemini Enterprise Unit will enable enterprises to rapidly move from AI experimentation to scalable production deployments. The practice will combine Google's advanced AI technologies with JK Tech's proprietary solutions, including JIVA, an Agentic AI Orchestrator, and Orbiee, a conversational commerce platform, to deliver industry-specific outcomes across Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Insurance, and other data-intensive sectors. These platforms enable seamless coordination of AI agents, workflows, and enterprise data, helping businesses operationalise Gemini at scale with speed and confidence.

Further strengthening the partnership with Google Cloud, JK Tech will deepen its Google Workspace practice with focused offerings across cloud data migration, agentic AI, and enterprise Workspace adoption, helping organisations modernise their collaboration infrastructure alongside their broader AI transformation journey.

"The launch of our Gemini Enterprise Unit is a defining moment for JK Tech. It reflects our strategic vision to provide clients with a comprehensive Google Cloud-led transformation journey from data modernisation and cloud migration to Gemini-powered AI, agentic workflows, and business innovation. We are not just implementing AI; we are architecting intelligent enterprises. With JIVA and Orbiee at the core, we are giving our clients a future-proof foundation to scale Gemini across every layer of their business," said Tanuj Singh, Sr. VP, Head- Marketing & UK/Europe Sales at JK Tech.

Adding to this, Vedang Singhania, Head of Sales - New Business at JK Tech, said, "Gemini represents a generational shift in how enterprises will decide, work, and grow. At JK Tech, we have built the capabilities, platforms, and partnerships to be the most reliable Google Cloud partner an enterprise can have. We look forward to deepening these conversations on the global stage, including at the upcoming Google Cloud Summit Nordics on June 3rd, where we hope to explore exciting new opportunities ahead."

JK Tech's Gemini Enterprise Unit is available to clients across industries seeking to accelerate their AI adoption journey with trusted implementation expertise and enterprise-grade infrastructure.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a leading AI and data solutions company helping enterprises accelerate transformation through Google Cloud, Gemini, and Agentic AI. As a strategic Google Cloud partner, JK Tech delivers cloud modernisation, data platforms, analytics, AI engineering, intelligent automation, and enterprise AI solutions. Its proprietary platforms- JIVA, the Agentic AI Orchestrator, Ontologos, the semantic intelligence platform, and Orbiee, the conversational commerce platform enable organisations to unlock trusted insights, automate decisions, and scale AI adoption.

To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on X, LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088130/5996584/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jk-tech-launches-dedicated-gemini-enterprise-unit-to-accelerate-ai-adoption-across-enterprises-302787117.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.