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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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YouSend Payments Ltd: Stablecoin start-up YouSend launches in UK and Canada targeting Africa's diaspora remittance market after $1m in transactions during quiet beta

  • Targets Africa remittance corridor from UK and Canada
  • Backed by Digital Currency Group and CMT Ventures
  • Completes 10,000+ transactions worth over $1m in beta

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A London-registered fintech backed by some of the world's most prominent digital-asset investors has formally launched its cross-border money transfer app after quietly processing more than one million dollars in transactions in beta.

YouSend allows African immigrants in the United Kingdom and Canada to send money to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania in seconds. Following a private beta in which it completed more than 10,000 transfers with an average settlement time of under 15 seconds and system uptime of 99.9 per cent, the company is now open to the public.

The Africa remittance market now exceeds $100 billion annually, with Nigeria alone receiving $19.8 billion in inbound transfers in 2024. Yet the average cost of sending money to Africa via mobile applications ranges from 5 to 9 percent. YouSend undercuts that cost structure by routing transfers through stablecoin settlement infrastructure rather than the prefunded float model that dominates the industry, eliminating the banking-hours dependency that causes weekend failures and hidden exchange rate margin.

The company is regulated in all of its operating markets: FCA Small Payment Institution (UK, FRN: 929371), FINTRAC Money Services Business (Canada, M24631755), and International Money Transfer Operator (Central Bank of Nigeria).

YouSend is backed by Digital Currency Group, CMT Ventures, Blockwall, CoinSwitch Ventures, Musha Ventures, and angel investor Pule Taukobong. Its first 500 active users and $1 million in transaction volume were acquired entirely through referrals. The company offers 24/7 live human customer support and plans to extend to the United States and EU in the coming months.

"Sending money home is one of the most important things our customers do. Choosing YouSend means they are placing real trust in us. Our job is to honour that trust every single time."
- Adeoye 'Oye' Ojo, Co-Founder, YouSend

YouSend is available on the App Store and Google Play.

About YouSend

YouSend is an FCA-regulated, stablecoin-powered money transfer app for African immigrants in the UK and Canada. Backed by Digital Currency Group and CMT Ventures, it delivers transfers to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania in seconds, with transparent pricing and 24/7 live human support.

Press Contact
hello@weareitan.com

More details: https://yousend.co/press

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991908/YouSend_Payments_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stablecoin-start-up-yousend-launches-in-uk-and-canada-targeting-africas-diaspora-remittance-market-after-1m-in-transactions-during-quiet-beta-302787461.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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