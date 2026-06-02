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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 10:10 Uhr
132 Leser
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Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet partners with S Gaming to introduce next-generation slot experiences

LONDON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online gaming operator NetBet has further enhanced its casino portfolio through an exciting new partnership with innovative game developer S Gaming.

As part of this collaboration, a selection of S Gaming's cutting-edge slot titles will be integrated across NetBet's platforms. Online casino players will gain access to a fresh wave of entertainment-driven games, designed with a strong focus on engagement, sustainability, and mobile-first performance.

S Gaming brings a distinctive approach to online casino development, combining deep industry experience with a philosophy centred on long-term player engagement. Its portfolio emphasises high hit rates, frequent bonus triggers, and visually immersive designs - all carefully balanced to deliver sustainable gameplay for both players and operators.

Founded in 2023, S Gaming has quickly made an impact with its data-driven development model and close-knit creative team. Each title is built on extensive research and ongoing market analysis, ensuring content remains relevant, entertaining, and aligned with player preferences. The studio's portrait-first design approach - and striking visual effects - further enhance gameplay, particularly on mobile devices.

NetBet users will soon be able to explore S Gaming's growing portfolio, including popular choices such as Will it Ring Box Breaker, The 3 Pigs of Wolf Street & Goldipots and the 3 Bears. These titles and many others will only serve to enrich the NetBet platform with engaging slot experiences that prioritise fun, accessibility, and consistent excitement.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said: "Partnering with S Gaming marks another important step in the expansion of our content offering. Their focus on entertainment-led gameplay and sustainable mechanics aligns perfectly with our vision. We're committed to delivering high-quality, engaging experiences to our players, and this collaboration reflects that ambition."

Charles Mott, CEO, added: "Working with NetBet allows us to bring our games to a wider international audience. Their strong market presence and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner for us. We're excited to showcase our unique approach to slot design and look forward to building a successful long-term relationship."

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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