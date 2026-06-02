New solution helps HPE Nonstop teams modernize SSH SSL/TLS security using quantum-safe cryptography, centralize key and secrets management, and automate certificate and key lifecycles.

comforte AG, a global leader in data-centric security for HPE Nonstop environments, today announced the launch of TAMUNIO Assure, a purpose-built solution for HPE Nonstop that helps organizations modernize cryptographic security without application rewrites or disruption to mission-critical systems.

TAMUNIO Assure helps organizations enhance SSH SSL/TLS security, centralizing keys, credentials, certificates, and secrets, and automating certificate and key lifecycle management across HPE Nonstop systems. The result is stronger security, more cost-effective operations, and a quantum-safe security posture without rewriting critical applications or introducing high-risk platform changes.

The crypto operating model for HPE Nonstop is changing

HPE Nonstop systems power some of the world's most demanding transaction environments, including payment networks and financial infrastructure, where continuous availability is essential. As security and compliance requirements evolve, organizations need a more centralized and automated way to manage SSH SSL/TLS protection, keys, secrets, and certificates.

TAMUNIO Assure addresses this challenge by bringing together three critical capabilities in one HPE Nonstop-focused solution:

Post-quantum-ready SSH and SSL/TLS modernization to strengthen transport security while preserving existing application behavior.

to strengthen transport security while preserving existing application behavior. Centralized key and secrets governance to move keys, credentials, certificates, and secrets out of scattered files, scripts, and unmanaged locations.

to move keys, credentials, certificates, and secrets out of scattered files, scripts, and unmanaged locations. Automated certificate and key lifecycle management to reduce manual administration, lower expiration-related outage risk, and improve operational consistency.

The HPE Nonstop community has needed a solution like this for some time. Crypto modernization and post-quantum preparation are not abstract future concerns; they are active risks for environments that carry high-value, long-lived data today," said Henning Horst, CTO at comforte. "With TAMUNIO Assure Nonstop teams can strengthen control, improve resilience, and prepare for post-quantum requirements on their own terms."

Purpose-built cryptographic modernization for HPE Nonstop

For HPE Nonstop environments, disruption is not an option. TAMUNIO Assure helps teams modernize cryptographic protection around existing systems, extending the value of proven HPE Nonstop investments while improving auditability, operational efficiency, and long-term security posture.

By combining SSH SSL/TLS modernization, centralized key and secrets management, lifecycle automation, and quantum-safe cryptography in one solution, comforte gives security and operations teams a simpler way to reduce risk and prepare for the next era of cryptographic security.

About comforte AG

comforte AG is a leading provider of data-centric security solutions that empower enterprises to protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle while maintaining its usability for business operations. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, comforte is a trusted partner for global enterprises across various industries. The TAMUNIO data security platform automates the discovery, classification and protection of data within complex IT environments. With over 25 years of expertise, comforte safeguards data for over 300 global customers, including industry leaders like Visa and Mastercard, enabling them to drive digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth with confidence.

For more information, visit comforte.com and follow comforte AG on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

comforte AG

Thomas Stoesser Executive Vice President, Marketing

Email: t.stoesser@comforte.com

Phone: 49 611 93199 00