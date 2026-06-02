DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCY LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.6913 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 890493 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 429567 EQS News ID: 2337700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)