Data highlight a mechanistic link between ribosomal stress pathways and biomarker generation, with potential implications for patient stratification and treatment response

Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based tests for early disease detection and precision medicine, today announced that it will present new findings supporting the biological and clinical relevance of its liquid biopsy RNA biomarkers in lung cancer at the upcoming EACR Congress, taking place June 8-11 in Budapest, Hungary.

The poster provides new insight into how ribosome stress and activation of ribosome quality control (RQC) pathways drive the generation of specific small RNA biomarkersdetectable in liquid biopsy samples from lung cancer patients.

The data show that challenging the protein synthesis machinery in cancer cells leads to ribosome stalling and collisions, thereby triggering RQC pathways that generate biomarker precursor molecules. These are subsequently secreted and matured extracellularly, enabling detection in patient-derived samples. The findings further suggest a link between ribosomal RNA methylation dynamics, biomarker biology, and cellular sensitivity to ribotoxic stress.

"These findings strengthen the biological foundation of our liquid biopsy approach and provide compelling evidence linking ribosome stress-sensing pathways directly to measurable small RNA biomarkers' signal," said Rastislav Horos, CTO of Hummingbird. "Importantly, this work supports the potential of our technology not only for cancer detection but also for identifying patients with specific biological vulnerabilities that may inform treatment decisions."

The study suggests that using an RNA biomarker biogenesis cascade reflecting ribosome stress and quality control activity may help identify patients more likely to respond to therapies that induce RNA damage, such as chemotherapy, supporting improved patient stratification and more precise treatment approaches.

"There remains a significant unmet need for an assay that can guide treatment decisions in lung cancer, especially for patients with unknown tumor-driving mutations, or those where biopsy is not possible," said Dr. Michal Urda, Head of the Department of Pneumology and Phtiseology, University Hospital F.D. Roosevelt, Banská Bystrica, Slovakia. "Such a liquid biopsy assay may help identify patients with increased sensitivity to therapy and thus support more personalized treatment approaches."

Abstract#1530, 09.06.2026, Hall H

About Hummingbird

Hummingbird Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing blood-based tests to enable earlier disease detection and support precision medicine.

www.hummingbird-diagnostics.com

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