DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:56 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 13.9007 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26918821 CODE: CJ1P LN ISIN: LU2668197069 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197069 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P LN Sequence No.: 429643 EQS News ID: 2337862 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:56 ET (07:56 GMT)