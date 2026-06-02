DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:56 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 783.7385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 136954 CODE: CW8G LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN Sequence No.: 429649 EQS News ID: 2337874 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:56 ET (07:56 GMT)