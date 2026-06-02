DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQL LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:57 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 283.0801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22170 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 429629 EQS News ID: 2337834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:57 ET (07:57 GMT)