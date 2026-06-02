DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL LN) Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 09:57 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.2137 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1929992 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 429625 EQS News ID: 2337826 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 03:57 ET (07:57 GMT)