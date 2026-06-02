Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 10:34 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino Italy Reinforces Collaboration with Endorphina

Leading online casino expands gaming library with Endorphina titles

ROMA, Italy, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gaming operator NetBet has reinforced its collaboration with renowned slot provider Endorphina, in an ongoing effort to strengthen their portfolio with the best content on the market and provide the highest quality to players nationwide.

The renewed collaboration reflects NetBet's ongoing strategy to work with leading content providers and continuously enhance its casino offering with high-quality, engaging, and internationally recognised games such as "Crown Coins", "Lucky Streak 1000" and "Burning Coins 20".

Over the years, Endorphina has established itself as one of the industry's most respected providers, known for delivering visually engaging slot experiences and innovative mechanics that have gained popularity with players across regulated markets worldwide.

Mario Crupi, Regional Manager Italy at Endorphina, said: "This collaboration is a source of great pride for us. Having a top-tier operator like NetBet in our portfolio further strengthens the credibility and professionalism of our brand. This renewed collaboration is concrete confirmation of the value of the work we are building every day."

Giuseppe Festoni, Casino Manager at NetBet Italy, added: "We are delighted to further strengthen our collaboration with Endorphina on the NetBet Italy platform. We look forward to continuing a strong and successful collaboration together to further enhance our customer's experience."

With this latest agreement, Endorphina continues to expand its footprint across international regulated markets, further reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for major operators within the Italian iGaming industry.

For more information, contact pr@netbet.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.